PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda on Monday, December 5th.

He will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

The press conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post #103 at 2101 Taylor Road.

WATCH NOW: Governor Ron DeSantis

Fox 4 Live Weather

Weather information will be displayed in the live player until the Live Event begins.