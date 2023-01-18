Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Daytona Beach Shores

Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 13:08:55-05

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference on Jan. 18 in Daytona Beach Shores. This comes after his press conference yesterday where he presented his initiative to make protections against "coercive biomedical policies".

He will be accompanied with Speaker of the House Paul Renner, Congressman Cory Mills, Deputy Secretary for Land and Recreation Shawn Hamilton and Director of FDEM Kevin Guthrie.

WATCH NOW l Governor Ron Desantis in Daytona Beach Shores

LIVE I Governor Ron DeSantis in Daytona Beach

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM