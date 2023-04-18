Governor DeSantis announces more than $13.6 million to clean up and mitigate harmful algal blooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of more than $13.6 million for innovative technologies and short-term solutions to aid in the prevention, cleanup, and mitigation of harmful algal blooms on Tuesday.

Here is the list of innovative technologies projects selected for funding:

The Blue-Green Algae Task Force was created to address the issue of recurring algal blooms in the state of Florida. The task force recommended investment in a diverse portfolio of innovative technologies to detect, prevent, clean up, and mitigate harmful algal blooms in a cost-effective, environmentally safe way.

The Innovative Technology Grant Program in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) facilitates the allocation of this funding and has further engaged with the Blue-Green Algae Task Force to ensure the program is optimizing its evaluation and successes.

Over the past four years, Florida has dedicated $1.6 billion to water restoration projects and has taken critical steps to address excess nutrients entering our waterways.