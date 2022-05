SANFORD, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $125 million grant Monday that will be allocated for Florida nursing education.

He was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Senate President Wilton Simpson.

