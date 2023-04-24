Watch Now
Governor and First Lady DeSantis meet with Japan's Prime Minister

Governor and First Lady DeSantis visits Japan Prime Minister
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:31:31-04

TOKYO, Japan — Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

Japan is Florida’s third largest bilateral trade partner with annual trade surpassing $7.7 billion. Additionally, Florida is home to over 200 Japanese firms which invest billions into the state economy.

In November 2022, Florida hosted the SEUS Japan Conference where the Governor gave the Keynote address. Governor DeSantis also met with Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, Koji Tomita, in addition to key Japanese business leaders. At the conference, the Governor highlighted the potential for Florida’s partnership to grow even further through direct flights between Japan and Florida to enhance people-to-people ties that support tourism and entrepreneurship.

