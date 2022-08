Fox 4 Live Weather

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. A recorded version of the event will replace it shortly after the event concludes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz during an event at River Ridge High School on Tuesday morning.

The appearance is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The specific topic of the governor's public address is usually not revealed until moments before it begins.