Gov. Ron DeSantis urges preparedness ahead of Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents to stay aware of potential evacuation orders as Tropical Storm Idalia gets closer to the Gulf Coast.

Forecasts show Idalia will become a hurricane and likely be a Category 3 once it makes landfall.

Hurricane Watches are in effect up and down the coast from Sarasota to Franklin County.

As of Monday morning, 46 counties are under a state of emergency. DeSantis also submitted a pre-landfall declaration to the federal government on Sunday night , which begins the process for FEMA to be available for people in need of help.

As for preparations, DeSantis says they have resources ready with gas after the storm hits. There are seven Urban Search and Rescue teams, 5,500 Guardsmen and airmen and 22,400 high-water rescue vehicles on stand by.

Lee County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, but DeSantis said he's expecting more on Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the state.

Power outages are expected, and DeSantis says this could happen in areas that are not feeling the brunt of the storm.

According to DeSantis, linemen are staged and will be out working in areas as soon as safe to do so.