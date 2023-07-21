Watch Now
Gov. DeSantis threatens to sue Bud Light's parent company

Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 21, 2023
Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Florida's pension fund manager to consider legal action against Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light.

In a letter posted to Facebook Friday morning, DeSantis said the company violated legal responsibilities to its shareholders when it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer. The Governor said the company aligned its marketing with "radical social ideologies."

Following Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney, many customers boycotted the brand and sales fell.

Florida's pension fund has nearly 700,000 shares of Anheuser-Busch, which meant the pensions took a hit as well.

