Gov. DeSantis signs bill requiring financial literacy as graduation requirement

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that will require financial literacy course completion as a requirement of high school graduation.

DeSantis signed the bill from Innovation Preparatory Academy in Wesley Chapel.

The measure was unanimously approved during the 2022 legislative session, which ended last week.

"I think this is going to be something that is really good," DeSantis said. "We think it will improve a student’s capability for financial management when they enter the real world."

Students entering high school in the 2023-24 academic year would be required to take a half-credit course in "personal financial literacy and money management."

This makes Florida the seventh state to mandate a stand-alone course in personal financial literacy to graduate.

Students would learn about:



types of bank accounts

how to balance a checkbook

money, debit and credit card management

how to complete a loan application

receiving an inheritance

personal insurance basics

how to do your taxes

local tax assessments

interest rates

simple contracts

contesting an incorrect bill

state and federal laws

ways to save and invest

The financial literacy course would be required to cover concepts such as types of bank accounts and how to manage accounts, credit and credit scores, completing loan applications, and types of savings and investments.