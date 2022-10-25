Watch Now
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M in funds for workforce education programs at state colleges

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 16:03:00-04

AVON PARK, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that three state colleges were awarded $9 million in funds to support workforce education programs.

The three colleges — South Florida State College, St. Petersburg College and Daytona State College — were awarded the funds through the Critical Workforce Needs grant program.

All money will be used to help support students entering careers in emergency management, law enforcement, healthcare and education. DeSantis stressed the importance of these occupations, especially as they are particularly in demand following Hurricane Ian.

“As we rebuild and recover from this storm, training highly skilled individuals to work in health care, law enforcement, emergency management and education will help communities now and prepare them for the future," DeSantis said.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

  • St. Petersburg College - $3.4 million
    • SPC will also oversee the initiative.
  • South Florida State College - $2.8 million
  • Daytona State College - $2.8 million
