Gov. announces new teacher recruitment initiatives

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Hoping to expand upon a recently passed law allowing military veterans an easier path to becoming an educator, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three proposed initiatives reaching out to other groups.

DeSantis was joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey.

The law passed earlier this year allows the Florida Department of Education to provide teaching jobs to veterans who have served a minimum of four years of service and a 2.5 or higher grade point average in at least 60 college credits. A Bachelor's degree is not required.

DeSantis proposed expanding the program to "everyday heroes," including law enforcement and first responders who hold a Bachelor's degree. They would be eligible for the $4,000 bonus offered to military members, as well as an additional $1,000 if their chosen subject of education is among the "acute shortage" areas — subjects like science, reading, and exceptional student education (ESE).

The state would waive certification exam fees for people in this program.

A further initiative would create an apprenticeship program, by which anyone with at least an associate's degree could enter into a two-year mentorship with a tenured educator. This would allow the person to obtain professional experience in the classroom and provide an important step towards being certified.

A third proposal offered by the governor would begin a scholarship program for current high school teachers who wish to enroll in further education to obtain a Master's degree in a more intensive field of education.

The governor said he would make these priority actions for the next legislative session.