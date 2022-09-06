'Going to turn you into a woman:' Man booked on charges of stalking 6-year-old

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County authorities say a 55-year-old man repeatedly made questionable remarks directed at a 6-year-old girl over the course of eight months.

Mark Greenburg was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated stalking.

Deputies responded to a neighborhood Friday when the child's father reported Greenburg using a megaphone making statements (paraphrased) such as "I'm going to turn you into a woman" or a "big girl."

Witnesses reported other incidents in which Greenburg said he would "pick her up and take her to Disney World."

The father says the girl is now afraid to go outdoors.

In all, there have been 11 reported incidents involving Greenburg in the past eight months.

Greenburg was arrested without incident and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.