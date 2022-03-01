Girlfriend 'smiled' before throwing boyfriend's dog off 7th floor balcony

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — A Pinellas County man says his girlfriend smiled before she threw his dog off the seventh floor balcony of his Clearwater Beach apartment.

Shelley Nicole Vaughn has been charged with felony animal cruelty for killing the 3-year-old pug.

Eric Adeson tells the Tampa Bay Fox affiliate that he is numb. He said he and Vaughn were arguing and she had already tossed his phone and keys before grabbing the dog.

Vaughn, who Adeson claims was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, smiled as she dangled the pug, named Bucky, off the balcony.

"I went downstairs and I hugged him, but I mean, it was seven floors, so... I kept thinking maybe he’d get up," Adeson said.

Vaughn was arrested by Clearwater police Monday afternoon. She is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

According to Adeson, this is not the first time Vaughn lashed out at him with violence. Hours earlier, Adeson got a restraining order against her since she lives two floors down in the same building. He has also filed a civil lawsuit.

