Gabby Petito's family receives copy of "burn after reading" note written by Brian Laundrie's mother

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Gabby Petito's family received a copy of the "burn after reading" letter that was sent to Brian Laundrie by his mother, Roberta.

The letter has become a pivotal piece of evidence in the lawsuit brought against the Laundries by the Petito family. Lawyers said it contains troubling messages.

The note was found in an envelope in Brian Laundrie's backpack when his remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in October of 2021. The envelope, which is undated, reads "burn after reading."

In the letter, Roberta wrote about her love for her son, saying "If you're in jail, I'll bake you a cake with a file in it," and "If you need to dispose of a body... I'll show up with a shovel and garbage bags."

The Petito family are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to Gabby's death. They say the Laundries refused to return calls or texts while she was missing.