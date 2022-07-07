Watch Now
FWC to offer training for self-capturing live pythons

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Andy Wraithmell/Florida Fish and Wildlife
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 07, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife announced on Thursday that it will offer expert hands-on training for people to learn how to self-capture a live python.

There is an online course that participants need to take before reserving a spot for the training.

This announcement from FWC comes ahead of its annual competition to remove invasive Burmese Pythons that will run from August 5 to August 14. The top hunters will get cash prizes - and, for the first time, active-duty military members and veterans taking part in the competition will get additional cash prizes.

To get to the online course, reserve a spot for training and register for the competition, go to the FL Python Challenge website.

