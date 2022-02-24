FWC Grants a wish to a retired veteran and officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions (FWC) came together with the community to grant the wish of a retired military veteran and police officer, in hospice.

Ralph Kroeck wanted to take one last fishing trip so law enforcement staff and his family decided make that happen.

When the family arrived at The Ozello Keys Marina, members of American Legion Post 166 from Homosassa were there to salute Kroeck and thank him for his military service in the Air firce.

" The family was overjoyed that the trip was a complete success, and that Mr. Kroeck was able to catch quite a few fish.”

Captain Rama Shuster, area supervisor.

The FWC Officers Association provided T-shirts, FWC challenge coins snacks and drinks during the trip.