TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued a temporary deviation to the Executive Order that will help with the high demand of safety placement for gopher tortoises.

The order was in effect on February 16, and is said to be in place for 60 days for its trial period.

The temporary changes confront the high demand of gopher tortoise placements to ensure that they are not placed in harm's way.

Since 2008, the permitted relocation of all gopher tortoises from development sites have been required. Tortoises are typically relocated to permitted gopher tortoise recipient sites which provides security for the gopher tortoises and its habitat.

Since the program began, more than 45,000 tortoises have been placed at recipient sites with long-term protections. These long-term protected recipient sites currently include approximately 77,000 acres under

Since 2008, there has been a requirement for permitted re locations of all gopher tortoises.

45,000 tortoises are said to have been placed at recipient sites with long-term protection since the program began.

For right now, the long-term protected recipient sites include around 77,000 acres under conservation easement.

