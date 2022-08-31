FWC extends catch-and-release only limit on snook

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has extended the catch-and-release limit on snook in the Charlotte Harbor area.

FWC filed an Executive Order today extending the limit until December 1. These temporary regulations are in response to concerns about ongoing red tide in the area.

“Given the red tide history in this specific area, as well as concerns about habitat, I think it’s important to take a conservative approach.”

Steven Hudson, Vice Chairman of the Commission

Normal regulations for snook will go into effect once the temporary order ends in December.