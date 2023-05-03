FWC conducts aquatic plant control at Lake Rosseau

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control in portions of Lake Rousseau.

The FWC says this will treat invasive hydrilla in the Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties where it is intruding on native submersed aquatic plants and may negatively impact navigation and flood protection.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach.

The FWC makes this decision after comparing the benefits that different levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife.

For more information about the treatment, visit MyFWC.com/Lakes [lnks.gd].

