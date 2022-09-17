Fundraiser held for family that lost a mother and son in a crash

ARCADIA, Fla. — Community members in Desoto County came together Saturday afternoon at the Elks Lodge in Arcadia to raise funds for a family that lost two loved ones in a tragic crash.

33-year-old Kaylee Hampton and 13-year-old Cail Dyal died in a crash on County Road 660 in Desoto county.

“I have to go to work just to not look at the four walls and cry,” Kathy Griffin said.

Kathy Griffin says it hasn’t been easy since the crash that killed her daughter and grandson on September 2, 2022.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver of a sedan collided with the rear of a John Deere utility vehicle that Kaylee's husband was driving.

Kaylee's husband James and younger son survived the crash.

James is still in the hospital and is expected to be home soon but Griffin said it’s still a long road to recovery.

She said thanks to the workers at Desoto Memorial Hospital her son-in-law and grandson survived.

“They lined up the firemen, they lined up the EMT they lined up the nurses while that doctor tried to save my grandson and they all took turns doing CPR on my grandson.”

Now the entire community is chipping in to help.

Local businesses and community members donated food and items for a silent auction to raise money.

Ashley Beck is one of Kaylee’s childhood friends. She also helped organize the event.

She says Kaylee will be remembered as a caring person.

“She was a loving person there for you at any drop of a dime,” Beck said.

