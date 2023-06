Florida Power and Light (FPL) is starting the summer by working on four new solar energy centers across Southwest Florida.

There are currently two in DeSoto County and two more in Hendry County.

FPL says once construction is done the new sites will not only boost FPL'S solar grid and provide customers with a low-cost friendly option but will also bring more job opportunities to the community.

FPL says each solar site will bring around 200 jobs to the area during peak construction.