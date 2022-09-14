Watch Now
Former slave, builder of historic Bartow home subject of new book

Two men have made it their mission to ensure that L.B. Brown's legacy is never lost. We speak with a man who helped restore the home, and the author of a book profiling Brown's life.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 14, 2022
BARTOW, Fla. — L.B. Brown was a prominent black figure in Bartow. Born into slavery, he became a successful community leader and businessman in Polk County.

Today, you can take a tour of the house that he built by hand.

Two men have made it their mission to ensure that Brown's legacy is never lost.

Clifton P. Lewis has helped restore the home; Charles B. Warren is author of a book profiling L.B. Brown, "From Slave to Community Builder."

Click here to request a visit and tour of the Brown home.

