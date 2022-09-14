Former slave, builder of historic Bartow home subject of new book

BARTOW, Fla. — L.B. Brown was a prominent black figure in Bartow. Born into slavery, he became a successful community leader and businessman in Polk County.

Today, you can take a tour of the house that he built by hand.

Two men have made it their mission to ensure that Brown's legacy is never lost.

Clifton P. Lewis has helped restore the home; Charles B. Warren is author of a book profiling L.B. Brown, "From Slave to Community Builder."

Click here to request a visit and tour of the Brown home.

WFTS provided a portion of the text for this page.