Former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne shot, killed in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies say former NBA player Adreian Payne was shot and killed in Orlando early Monday morning.

The person who allegedly pulled the trigger has been arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Egret Shores Drive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators originally could not confirm the victim's identity. On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office confirmed to the Orlando Fox affiliate that Payne, 31, was the victim.

29-year-old Lawrence Dority reportedly stayed at the scene and was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning. He was then arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Payne grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and played for the Spartans from 2010-2014. He was a second-team all Big Ten honoree after the 2014 season.

Payne was drafted 15th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and spent time with Atlanta and Minnesota.

On August 21, 2017, Payne signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. He spent the majority of the 2017–18 season with Orlando's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.

He then went on to play basketball in Greece, China and most recently played in Lithuania.

Scripps sister station WXYZ contributed to this report.