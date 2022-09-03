Florida's first Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday is in effect

Florida’s first Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday began today, September 3.

The tax holiday is one of many that Governor DeSantis signed into law this year to help Floridians save money during high inflation. It will be in effect for seven days, ending Friday September 9.

Qualifying items include work gloves, hand tools, LED flashlights, toolboxes, work boots and power tools.

For more information and a full list of items included in this sales tax holiday, go to the Florida Department of Revenue’s website.