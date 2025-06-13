Florida woman arrested after chasing teen on e-bike with SUV

PALM EAST, Fla. — A 65-year-old Palm Coast woman has been arrested after driving her SUV on a pedestrian path to chase a teenager riding an electric bicycle.

Julia Kalthof faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving after the June 7 incident on Pine Lakes Path in Palm Coast, Florida.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Kalthof drove her SUV onto the multiuse path, which is designated for pedestrians and bicyclists, while pursuing a 14-year-old boy on an e-bike.

A witness intervened by cutting off the SUV at an intersection to prevent Kalthof from continuing to chase the juvenile. The witness's girlfriend recorded video of the incident, which was shared with 911 dispatchers through Prepared Live, a software application that allows callers to share images or video directly with emergency services.

"This woman caused a dangerous situation with her reckless and aggressive behavior and could have seriously hurt or killed not just the child she was chasing, but anyone who happened to be walking or biking on that path," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Kalthof told deputies she was angry at the victim for riding his e-bike too fast and wanted to find out where he lived to speak with his parents.

The teen victim, who fled the scene initially, told deputies that Kalthof screamed at him, cut him off, and nearly struck him with her vehicle, causing him to fear for his life. The victim provided deputies with video evidence showing Kalthof driving aggressively behind him on the path.

Deputies arrested Kalthof on June 10 after gathering evidence during their investigation. She was also issued a traffic citation for driving on the multiuse path.

According to Florida law, e-bikes are considered vehicles to the same extent as bicycles and may be ridden wherever bicycles are allowed, including multiuse paths.

"E-bikes are becoming more and more prevalent in Palm Coast, and the riders need to control their speed and recklessness too," Sheriff Staly added. "The legislature needs to give us the new laws to address the behavior of these riders, such as limiting the allowed speed riders can go, just like cars."

Kalthof was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $3,000 bond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.