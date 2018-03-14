Florida Virtual School warns students, parents of massive data breach

Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has issued a warning for students and parents following a massive data breach.

A notice from the online school stated an unauthorized user gained access to their system that stored personal information sometime between May 6, 2016, and Feb. 12, 2018.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, based on what we have learned to date, we believe that this incident could affect information in FLVS school records, including but not limited to students’ names, dates of birth, school account usernames and passwords, physical school identification, as well as parents’ names and parent emails," FLVS said.

The breach may have also affected a limited number of Leon County Schools’ teachers.

"FLVS takes its obligation to protect the privacy of personal information very seriously and deeply regrets this incident. After FLVS learned of this incident, we immediately initiated a comprehensive IT security investigation and hired an independent forensic cybersecurity investigation firm to assist in our investigation and response. FLVS also contacted Leon County Public Schools and notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and we will continue to cooperate with the law enforcement investigations."

FLVS said they are now offering one year of free identity protection services to those impacted by the breach.

"Qualifying students or their parents can learn more and sign up for identity protection services at http://www.experianidworks.com/FLVS or by calling (888) 829-6553. Students should reference engagement number DB05741."

For more information on the date breach visit FLVS' website.