Florida unemployment rate remains stable as year ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's unemployment rate is remaining stable.



State officials announced Friday that the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in November. That's lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent.



Florida lost more than 127,000 jobs after Hurricane Irma struck in September, but has seen job growth since then. Last month the state gained 13,100 jobs.



There are an estimated 369,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million people.



National data shows that Florida has been a leader in job growth in the last year. The state added 195,000 jobs since November 2016 and trailed only Texas and California in the number of jobs added.



St. Johns County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3 percent.



Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3 percent.

