Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida teacher charged with child abuse

Days after being named "Teacher of the Year"
items.[0].image.alt
source
police
Posted at 6:09 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 06:15:33-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — A Florida educator was charged with child abuse against a student just two days after being named a Teacher of the Year at the school.

Caroline “Melanie” Lee is facing a felony child abuse charge following her arrest Friday. Lee was arrested after calling a student into her classroom to speak privately and allegedly striking the female student on the face.

Lee denied physically harming the student, telling a police officer that she only wanted to talk to the student. The confrontation was instigated by an Instagram post about Lee being named Teacher of the Year. Comments by the student questioned the win.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4