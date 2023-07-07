Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion case this September

The Florida Supreme Court announced today that it will hear oral arguments in the case of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida v. State of Florida this September.

The suit was filed in 2022 following the passing of HB 5 in April 2022, which banned abortions after 15 weeks.

Now, the case also has the ability to impact the new 6-week abortion ban signed in April of this year.

Groups such as Tampa Woman's Health Center and Indian Rocks Woman's Center were among those petitioning the court to hear the case. Respondents include prosecutor and GOP politician Andrew H. Warren, and attorney Melissa Williamson Nelson.

Arguments are scheduled for Friday, September 8 at 9 a.m.