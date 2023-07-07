Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion case this September

Abortion
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the Texas state Capitol in Austin following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, temporarily blocking the federal government from enforcing guidance against the state that requires hospitals to provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Abortion
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 19:02:27-04

The Florida Supreme Court announced today that it will hear oral arguments in the case of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida v. State of Florida this September.

The suit was filed in 2022 following the passing of HB 5 in April 2022, which banned abortions after 15 weeks.

Now, the case also has the ability to impact the new 6-week abortion ban signed in April of this year.

Groups such as Tampa Woman's Health Center and Indian Rocks Woman's Center were among those petitioning the court to hear the case. Respondents include prosecutor and GOP politician Andrew H. Warren, and attorney Melissa Williamson Nelson.

Arguments are scheduled for Friday, September 8 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!