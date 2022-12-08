Florida State Representative indicted on wire fraud, among other charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Florida State Representative Joseph Harding was indicted on six counts according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Florida. Harding is commonly associated with the sponsorship of the law dubbed as the "Don't Say Gay Bill."

Of the six, two counts were of wire fraud, two counts were of money laundering and two counts were of making false statements. These actions took place between December 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, according to the attorney's office.

The maximum terms of imprisonment for each offense are listed below:



20 years: Wire Fraud

10 years: Money Laundering

5 years: Making False Statements

While this indictment is a new development, some political figures have already spoken out on Harding, including Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

“After consultation with Representative Harding regarding his indictment, I am temporarily removing him from his committee assignments to allow him time to focus on this matter," said Renner. "In America we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Representative Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case before a court. Since the indictment does not relate to any aspect of his legislative duties, any further questions should be directed to his legal counsel.”

Trial for Joseph Harding is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville.

