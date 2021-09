TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced the dates for 2022 and how guests can get $5 tickets.

The fair will take place from February 10-21, 2022 and to kick-off ticket sales, the Florida State Fair is offering $5 tickets that are valid for entry on any day.

The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 13 while supplies last. Click here to buy tickets.

The state fair was first held in Tampa in 1904 and attracts more than 500,000 people to the state.