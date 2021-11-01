Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida school districts easing up on mask mandates

items.[0].image.alt
Newsy
Kids_masks
Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 08:47:31-04

ORLANDO, Fl. — Two of Florida’s largest school districts are easing up on their masks requirement this week.

Starting Monday, Orange County students can stop wearing face masks if their parents provide a note opting them out. In Broward County, high school students can choose to wear a mask starting Monday, and it’s strongly encouraged, but it will still be mandatory for middle and elementary school students.

Orange County Public Schools’ 60-day mask mandate expired Saturday. Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says it will not be extended, in part, because of the “significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4