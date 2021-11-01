Florida school districts easing up on mask mandates

ORLANDO, Fl. — Two of Florida’s largest school districts are easing up on their masks requirement this week.

Starting Monday, Orange County students can stop wearing face masks if their parents provide a note opting them out. In Broward County, high school students can choose to wear a mask starting Monday, and it’s strongly encouraged, but it will still be mandatory for middle and elementary school students.

Orange County Public Schools’ 60-day mask mandate expired Saturday. Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says it will not be extended, in part, because of the “significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County.”

