Florida Python Challenge returns to protect Everglades ecosystem from snakes threatening native wildlife

FLA. — The 2025 Florida Python Challenge kicks off July 11, bringing python hunters from across the country to south Florida's wetlands for a 10-day competition aimed at protecting the Everglades ecosystem.

Last year's challenge saw 857 registered participants remove 195 invasive Burmese pythons from the wild, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida

"It's more than just a competition. It's a rallying cry for public awareness and action," said a spokesperson for the Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

The challenge, which educates the public about the threat these snakes pose to Florida's native wildlife, rewards skilled hunters while serving a critical conservation purpose.

Burmese pythons have devastated populations of native species since their introduction to Florida. These apex predators consume raccoons, wading birds, and even endangered mammals like the Key Largo woodrat.

With no natural predators and rapid reproduction rates, their spread has been relentless throughout south Florida's ecosystem. Since the early 2000s, more than 22,000 pythons have been removed, but thousands more remain in the wild.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District lead the Python Challenge™ with support from partners including the Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Bergeron Everglades Foundation, and Inversa Leathers.

Floridians who want to help combat invasive species can donate to the Foundation's Combatting Invasive Species fund or report sightings to the FWC at 888-IVE-GOT1 or through IveGot1.org.

