Florida providing 1 million at-home COVID tests for seniors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says about one million at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The governor announced the new initiative Thursday in West Palm Beach.

He says the self-administered tests will start going out to every nursing home and long-term care facility in the state starting Thursday. They can then request additional kits as needed.

The state will also start making the kits available to senior communities.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state is following a “sensible public health” campaign, focusing on testing only those at risk or who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The state's new guidelines are in direct opposition to that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says the asymptomatic can spread the omicron variant. The CDC argues testing is critical in preventing more infections.

