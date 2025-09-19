Florida prisons could soon block contraband cell phone signals after FCC vote

ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida prisons may soon be allowed to buy technology to block cell phone signals, following a Federal Communications Commission vote that could make it harder for inmates to plan crimes from inside jail cells.

Over the last fiscal year, more than 8,000 illegal cell phones have been seized inside Florida jails, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

"Contraband cellphones by law are considered a felony," said Brian Riedl, regional director for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the phones are often used to organize crimes in communities from inside prison walls.

"It could be a hit on a gang member, a hit on someone on the outside, it could be drug trafficking, it could be kidnapping, it could be murder for hire," Riedl said.

Riedl said contraband phones are the beating heart of organized crime behind bars.

"It really becomes a conduit for them to continue their criminal enterprise," Riedl said.

Robert Chapman, a former inmate who was released from DeSoto Correctional Institution two years ago, has seen how phones are used firsthand. Chapman served time for trafficking methamphetamine.

"If you have the money you can get one," Chapman said.

Chapman said inmates can quickly coordinate violent crimes using the devices.

"They can have somebody killed in 10 minutes," Chapman said.

Whether someone is acting alone or as part of a gang, Chapman said cell phones are crucial to criminal operations.

"They're all connected by the cellphones," Chapman said. "It's their number one form of communication."

Florida correctional leaders, including Secretary Ricky Dixon, say jamming cell signals in jails is long overdue.

"There's been an outcry for years from corrections officers, my counterparts from across the country," Dixon said.

Getting approval from the Federal Communications Commission on September 30th, Dixon said purchasing this technology would make contraband phones useless.

"The technology exists, that's the beauty of the technology it makes the cell phones totally useless," Dixon said.

