Florida Pride organization cancels parade citing new legislation

Pride of the Treasure Coast, an LGBTQ+ Pride organization based in Port St. Lucie, has announced it will not hold it's planned parade this year, and will make its Pridefest a 21 and over event.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Pride of TC said they are concerned for the safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

"The political climate that we are currently in has us all very concerned for our community," the post read. "...with the likelihood that the Governor will sign the latest bill into effect this evening, that we will need to be on the side of caution."

SB 1438, the "Protection of Children Act," would penalize a person or business for "knowingly admitting a child to an adult live performance."

SB 1438 has passed in both the House and the Senate. It now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

Pride of TC's Pridefest, which is scheduled for this Saturday, will now be restricted to guests 21 years and older. It will also not include the previously planned parade.

"We are obviously upset and dishearten that it has come to this," their post said.

The organization also announced their plan to hold a family-friendly event later in the year for younger community members.