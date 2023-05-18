Florida Power & Light prepare for Hurricane Season

With less than two weeks until the start of Hurricane Season, one of the country's largest utility companies is working hard to get a head start on preparations.

Florida Power and Light (FPL) is working to harden grids around Southwest Florida.

This means transforming power lines to withstand Hurricane-force winds.

One county in Southwest Florida has already successfully completed this undertaking.

According to FPL after Hurricane Ian last year nearly all customers in Okeechobee County had their power back on almost 24 hours after the storm left the state of Florida.

FPL says in Okeechobee alone they have hardened over 250 miles.

FPL says it has been a massive effort across the state to strengthen miles of infrastructure.

The hardening project started over a decade ago and wrapped up in 2021 delivering a recovery plan for the 24,000 customers who live in Southwest Florida.