Florida police shoot man armed with rifle on ex’s property

Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 07, 2021
LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Florida police officers shot a man they said was wandering on his ex-girlfriend’s property with a rifle on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Largo police were called after the man began damaging the woman’s car and got into an altercation with neighbors.

Three officers were involved in the shooting, Largo police reported. The man was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

