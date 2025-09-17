Florida police officer shot and killed; deputies say suspect fired 24 rounds

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell was shot and killed while waiting to pay for a hot dog at a gas station, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, a gas station employee identified as Eduardo Machado, fired 24 shots at Jewell in less than two minutes, our affiliate Fox 35 reports. Machado was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. A judge ordered him held without bond.

"To watch the evil and the calculatingness of what he did to Officer Jewell, you cannot describe it. To unload, stop, reload, and then just go right back at it again and fire additional shots. Again, we're talking 24 shots from probably between 1-2 feet away," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a press conference posted to Facebook, Tuesday.

Officer Jewell spent years in public service, previously working for the Volusia Sheriff's Office and the city of Lake Helen before joining the Edgewater Police Department, according to the police department.