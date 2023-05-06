Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Florida native races in the Kentucky Derby

Tyler Gaffalione.jpeg
Kentucky Derby
Tyler Gaffalione.jpeg
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 18:59:27-04

One of the youngest Jockeys riding in the Kentucky Derby is a Florida native.

Tyler Gaffalione will be riding Verifying in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

With only eight years of experience, Gaffalione has already made a name for himself by being named among the top 10 riders in North America by both wins and purse earnings.

Gaffalione has already won a victory in the Preakness Stakes in 2019 and captured two wins at the Breeders Cup in 2022.

Gaffalione is hoping to add another title and win to his resume at the 149 Kentucky Derby.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM