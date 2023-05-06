Florida native races in the Kentucky Derby

One of the youngest Jockeys riding in the Kentucky Derby is a Florida native.

Tyler Gaffalione will be riding Verifying in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

With only eight years of experience, Gaffalione has already made a name for himself by being named among the top 10 riders in North America by both wins and purse earnings.

Gaffalione has already won a victory in the Preakness Stakes in 2019 and captured two wins at the Breeders Cup in 2022.

Gaffalione is hoping to add another title and win to his resume at the 149 Kentucky Derby.