Florida man pleads guilty to January 6 felony charge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Florida man plead guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

62-year-old Howard Adams of Edgewater, Florida plead guilty to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder in a U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, Adams unlawfully approached the capitol building after a group of rioters pushed through a line of guards. He was inside for around one hour.

Around 3 p.m. that day, Adams made physical contact with a guard who was attempting to push him towards an exit.

He left the building at 3:15 p.m.

Adams' sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31. He faces a maximum of five years in prison.