Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million

Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer service
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jan 25, 2023
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program.

The program offers incentive payments to help increase the acreage of forest land in Florida. The program is open to non-industrial, private landowners, and registered nonprofit organizations.

Applicants must have a minimum of 20 acres and a maximum of 500 acres. More than $5 million has already increased the average of forests in Florida and $2.6 million will be used to prepare for future plantings.

To obtain an application visit: FDACS.gov/CarbonProgram [fdacs.gov]

