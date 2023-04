Florida Highway Patrol seizes over 100 pounds of drugs

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 03, 2023

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol seized over 100 pounds of illegal drugs. Troopers seized the illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Leon County. Troopers seized over 100 pounds of illegal narcotics from a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Leon County this past Saturday! #FHP #Florida #StateTrooper #police #lawenforcement #Tallahassee #Interstate10 pic.twitter.com/wtxGc8aC0V — FHP Tallahassee (@FHPTallahassee) April 3, 2023

