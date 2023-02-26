Florida Highway Patrol intercepts driver traveling the wrong way on I-275

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday morning the Florida Highway Patrol intercepted a driver traveling the wrong way on I-275.

According to the FHP, the driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Troopers intercepted the driver by placing their vehicle in the car's path, which resulted in the driver crashing into the Trooper's patrol car.

According to the authorities, there were no injuries. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after providing a breath sample of 0.148 when the legal limit is 0.08.