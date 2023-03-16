Florida Highway Patrol combats a rise in street racing and takeover events

FL — Street racing, street takeovers, and stunt-driving incidents have risen in the state of Florida.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are intent on combatting these dangerous driving behaviors.

Florida law prohibits street racing and other related activities that create unsafe roadways.

The law outlines drivers, passengers, organizers, promoters, and anyone in a vehicle who is filming participants can be charged with first-degree misdemeanors.

Overtaking a road is dangerous for many reasons; it impedes the normal flow of traffic, can delay emergency vehicles responding to those in need, and endangers innocent bystanders.

In the past four years, over six thousand citations were issued for either street racing/stunt driving – a first-degree misdemeanor – or for actively participating as a spectator.

Spectators can be cited with a non-criminal infraction and subjected to civil penalties under Florida law.

Consequences of violating the law include jail time, license revocation, and county-imposed fines ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Other financial impacts include the cost of vehicle towing, impoundment, and court fees.

FHP wants to raise public awareness and target those who participate in dangerous and illegal street takeovers and street racing.

FHP wants to educate them about the consequences and enforce the law that makes our roadways safe to travel for citizens and visitors.

The FHP says to remain calm if you encounter illegal street racing, stunt driving, or street takeovers and to safely pull over to the side of the road and report it.

If in immediate danger, always contact 911.

For more information on FHP’s initiative to combat roadway takeovers, visit FLHSMV’s website.