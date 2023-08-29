Florida Forest Service closes locations due to Hurricane Idalia

The Florida Forest Service has closed many locations due to Hurricane Idalia.
The FFS says they will reopen locations as soon as possible once the storm has cleared.
Anyone with reservations will issued an automatic refund.
The locations closed are as follows:
- Babcock Ranch Preserve
- Belmore State Forest
- Big Shoals State Forest
- Carl Duval Moore State Forest
- Cary State Forest
- Charles H. Bronson State Forest
- Deep Creek State Forest
- Etoniah Creek State Forest
- Four Creeks State Forest
- Goethe State Forest
- Holopaw State Forest
- Indian Lake State Forest
- Jennings state Frest
- John M. Bethea State Forest
- Lake George State Forest
- Lake Talquin State Forest
- Lake Wales Ridge State Forest
- Little Big Econ State Forest
- Matanzas State Forest
- Myakka State Forest
- Newnan's Lake State Forest
- Peace River State Forest
- Plank Road State Forest
- Ralph Simmons State Forest
- Ross Prairie State Forest
- Seminole State Forest
- Tate's Hell State Forest
- Tiger Bay State Forest
- Twin Rivers State Forest
- Wakulla State Forest
- Watson Island State Forest
- Welaka State Forest
- Withlacoochee State Forest