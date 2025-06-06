Florida enhances online career offender registry with new search features

FLA. — Florida's enhanced registry now lets you search for violent offenders by location with interactive maps.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an upgraded version of the state's Career Offender registry with new neighborhood search capabilities and interactive maps.

The enhanced online system gives Florida residents the ability to search for court-designated violent offenders throughout the state, providing an additional tool for public safety.

The public can now search for career offenders by name, region, county, city, and address. The new neighborhood search feature allows users to find registrants living within a quarter-mile to five-mile radius of any address, with results displayed on interactive maps or in list format.

First launched in 2003 under the Florida Career Offender Registration Act, the registry initially contained approximately 400 registrants. Today, it includes nearly 20,000 Florida career offenders.

Career offenders are individuals designated by courts as habitual violent felony offenders, violent career criminals, three-time violent felony offenders, or prison releasee reoffenders who are serving or have been released from sanctions in Florida on or after July 1, 2002.

The registry can be accessed at https://coffender.fdle.state.fl.us/coffender/coast/home.jsf.

