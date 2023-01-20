Florida Department of Health warns pharmacists against sale of abortion pill

The Florida Department of Health issued a statement to healthcare providers warning against the sale of Mifepristone, commonly known as the abortion pill.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the use of the drug to end pregnancies through 10 weeks' gestation.

The email from Florida DOH reminded providers to "comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions," citing chapters 390 and 797 of the 2022 Florida Statutes.

Chapter 390 states that "no termination of pregnancy shall be performed at any time except by a [licensed] physician."

Chapter 797 states that it is "unlawful for any person to perform or assist in performing an abortion on a person... other than in a validly licensed hospital or abortion clinic or in a physician’s office.”

Florida DOH also stated that local law enforcement will be referenced for any evidence of criminal activity discovered in its surveys of providers.

