Florida Democrats react to Texas abortion pill ruling

On Friday, Texas District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued an order that would halt prescribing and distribution of the drug within a week. Mifepristone has been on the market in the U.S. for 20 years.

CNN NEWSOURSE is reporting that shortly after the Texas order, a federal judge in Washington state said in a new ruling that the FDA must keep medication abortion drugs available in at least 12 Democratic-led states.

The judge gave the government seven days to appeal and ask for emergency relief before the ruling goes into effect.

Fox 4 interviewed Florida Representative Anna V. Eskami (D-Orlando)for her reaction to this order, coming right after Tallahassee's ruling on the six-week abortion ban. "I mean, my reaction was complete devastation, but also I was expecting it."

Eskami adds, "All of this ties together — the fall of Roe, the six-week abortion ban in Florida, and now an attack on the abortion pill. I mean, all of this is about control. And it's coming from the Republican Party in an effort to take away our bodily autonomy and to tell us what to do with our bodies and our future. And so people are fighting back. We're fighting back and legislature as much as we can. Floridians are rising up in opposition."

Protests against Florida's six-week abortion ban have been scheduled for April 10th through the 14th at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee. You can read more about the protest events here.