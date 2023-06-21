Florida Democratic Party files ethics, elections complaints against Governor's office

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) has filed ethics and elections complaints against three members of Governor Ron DeSantis' office.

The complaints come after reports of unethical and illegal solicitation of campaign contributions from lobbyists.

On behalf of FDP, Chair Nikkie Fried has filed three complaints with the Florida Commission on Ethics against Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, Legislative Affairs Director Stephanie Kopelousos and Director of Policy and Budget Chris Spencer.

Chair Fried has also filed complaints against the same individuals with the Florida Elections Commission.

"Our Governor was holding the state budget hostage in exchange for political endorsements and dontations,” said Chair Fried.